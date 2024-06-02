Jennifer Garner's reaction to daughter Violet's college plans sparks emotional reactions

Washington [US], June 2 : Actor Jennifer Garner has been caught in a whirlwind of emotions as her daughter Violet Affleck takes the first steps into her college journey.

The 18-year-old, daughter of former Hollywood couple Jennifer Garner and actor Ben Affleck, recently hinted at her college plans in a graduation photo shared on social media, sparking heartfelt reactions from her mother and fans alike.

In the photo posted on her school's public Instagram account, Violet was seen donning a navy pullover with the word "Yale" emblazoned in white, a subtle nod to her potential college destination.

Garner, visibly moved by her daughter's milestone, expressed her pride and support with three simple heart emojis in the comments section.

Garner's emotional response comes as no surprise, given her candid portrayal of the bittersweet moments of motherhood.

Earlier this month, she broke down in tears during Violet's commencement ceremony, sharing her raw emotions on Instagram alongside a video of the touching moment.

In a heartfelt caption, Garner wrote, "Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate. Bless our hearts."

The 52-year-old actress was seen wiping away tears while applauding for the graduates, eliciting empathy and support from fellow celebrity moms like Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Witherspoon, who shares children Ava and Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, offered words of encouragement, saying, "You have done a great job, mama! I will be here for support and lots of hugs."

Paltrow, mother of Apple and Moses Martin with ex-husband Chris Martin, echoed the sentiment, expressing solidarity with Garner.

In a previous interview obtained by E! News, Garner praised her daughter's independence and self-reliance, emphasizing Violet's proactive approach to college preparation.

"She's a self-starter," Garner revealed, highlighting Violet's autonomy in navigating her college plans. "I'm proud of her no matter what," she added, underscoring her unwavering support for her daughter's endeavours.

