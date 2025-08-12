Jennifer Lawrence "didn't want" longtime friend Emma Stone "shave her head" for 'Bugonia'

Washington DC [US], August 12 : Actor Emma Stone will be seen playing the role of Michelle, the CEO of a major pharmaceutical company in the upcoming science fiction black comedy film, 'Bugonia'.

Jennifer Lawrence shared that she was against Stone shaving all her hair off in Yorgos Lanthimos' upcoming project, a reimagining of the 2003 South Korean film 'Save the Green Planet!', reported Variety.

Stone will be seen as a pharmaceutical CEO who gets kidnapped by a pair of conspiracy theorists (Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis) convinced she is an alien set on destroying Earth.

"I really didn't want her to shave her head," Lawrence said about her two-time Oscar-winning friend. "I had already lived through the Billie Jean King haircut, as per the outlet.

Lawrence is referring to the hairdo Stone rocked in 'Battle of the Sexes', in which she played the iconic tennis player Billie Jean King. For "Bugonia," Stone channelled her inner Natalie Portman in "V for Vendetta" and shaved her hair off on camera while filming a scene for the dark comedy in the back of a Range Rover. The actor broke down in tears in her trailer before shooting the shaving scene, as it reminded her of when her mother, Krista, battled breast cancer. As Stone put it: "She actually did something brave. I'm just shaving my head," according to Variety.

Stone added, "No better feeling in the world. The first shower when you've shaved your head? Oh my God, it's amazing."

Lawrence shared, "Honestly, she looked beautiful. She pulled it off." Even Stone's mom reacted by telling her daughter, "I'm so jealous. I want to shave my head again."

"The more challenging it gets, the more I like it," Stone added about her acting career. "If you're not growing or pushing yourself to different placesand I feel it's the same for most people in almost any jobyou get stagnant," reported Variety.

Stone won her second Best Actress Oscar for 'Poor Things', also directed by Lanthimos. Lawrence happened to be on stage at the time, and fellow presenter Michelle Yeoh handed off the Academy Award to Lawrence so that she could bestow it to her longtime friend Stone, as per the outlet.

"In true Emily form, as soon as we got offstage and ran into the bathroom to scream and cry," Lawrence said at that moment, "I whispered, 'Two-time best-actress winner,' and she replied, 'I feel like that's bad, though.'"

'Bugonia' is set to world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival before releasing in theatres on October 24 from Focus Features, reported Variety.

