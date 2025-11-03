Jennifer Lawrence on how her difficult postpartum experience after 2nd baby helped her tackle latest role

Washington DC [US], November 3 : At the New York City premiere of her new movie, 'Die My Love', Actor Jennifer Lawrence got candid about her challenging postpartum experience with her second baby. In the film, she plays a new mom struggling with the weight of motherhood, and she shared that she drew from her own life while tackling the role, according to People.

"I didn't really end up having really bad postpartum anxiety until my second baby," Lawrence said, noting that she believes the experience provided her with a more nuanced perspective while approaching her most recent project.

"I think that just added another layer," she explained, adding, "I mean, I don't think that you have to have kids to play a parent by any means, but having that information about, you know, what a tiny person needs, and is looking for. Just having that information was helpful," she said as quoted by the outlet.

The Oscar winner, who shares son Cy (3) and a son born earlier this year with husband Cooke Maroney, previously opened up about postpartum anxiety in a recent conversation.

"I just thought every time he was sleeping, he was dead," she told the outlet about her baby. "I thought he cried because he didn't like his life, or me, or his family. I thought I was doing everything wrong, and that I would ruin my children."

She went on to recall a moment when she started crying while asking ChatGPT a question about breastfeeding. "You're doing the most amazing thing for your baby," Lawrence recalled the AI tool telling her. "You're such a loving mother, " according to People.

Lawrence has opened up about her uneasy relationship with the media, saying she feels she loses control over her artistic expression whenever she has to do press interviews, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a candid conversation, Lawrence recalled telling fellow actor Viola Davis, "Every time I do an interview, I think, 'I can't do this to myself again.' I feel like I lose so much control over my craft when I have to do press for a movie."

Reflecting on her early public persona, the 'Die My Love' star admitted that she finds her old interviews "so hyper" and "embarrassing."

Lawrence, once adored by fans for her quirky and relatable charm, said that much of that behaviour was actually a form of self-protection.

Earlier, Lawrence further explained that constant work and fame had distanced her from real-life experiences, which are essential for creativity.

"I was working so much, and so much of what we do has to do with observing people. I felt like I couldn't really observe anyone because everybody was observing me," she said.

"And so, taking a few years and getting back to life, I feel like I can be creative again in that sense," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

