Jennifer Lawrence says David O. Russell never degraded her or yelled at her

Los Angeles, Nov 4 Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t have any negative thoughts or a poor impression of director David O. Russell.

The actress has shared that she never felt like director David O. Russell was "degrading or yelling" at her on any of the movies they worked on together, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actress, 35, worked with the moviemaker on three films, ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ in 2021, 2013’s ‘American Hustle’ and ‘Joy’ in 2015, landing Oscar nominations for all three and winning a Best Actress gong for ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ and she has now insisted she hasn't had a problem with the way O. Russell treats his stars on set.

She told The Interview podcast, "I really felt like with David that was his way of communicating in a non-b******* way. "I never felt like he was degrading or yelling at me. If he didn’t like something, he was just like, ‘That was terrible. Looked like s***. Do it better’. And that was a very helpful conversation. How so? I don’t know. ‘Slower! Not so loud!’ I’m not sensitive. I don’t know how you can be in this industry”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, her ‘American Hustle’ co-star Amy Adams previously admitted the moviemaker made her cry on set, and Jennifer wonders whether they were treated differently.

She said, "Maybe he was harder on (Amy Adams) than he was on me, I don’t know. I mean, yes, of course I’m sensitive. I’m really sensitive. I don’t know”.

Amy opened up about her experience making ‘American Hustle’ in a 2016 interview with GQ magazine, saying, "Jennifer (Lawrence) doesn’t take any of it on. She’s Teflon. And I am not Teflon. But I also don’t like to see other people treated badly. It’s not ok with me. Life to me is more important than movies. It really taught me how to separate work and home. Because I was like, I cannot bring this experience home with me to my daughter. I was really just devastated on set. I mean, not every day, but most”.

Fellow ‘American Hustle’ star Christian Bale also spoke about the tensions between Amy and the director in a chat with GQ in 2022, revealing he acted as a "mediator".

He explained, "You’re dealing with two such incredible talents there … when you’re working with people of the crazy creative talent of Amy or of David, there are gonna be upsets”.

“But they are f****** phenomenal. Also, you got to remember, it was the nature of the characters as well. Those characters were not people who backed down from anything”, he added.

