Jennifer Lopez announces new album 'This Is Me after 8 years

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez has announced her new music album, titled 'This Is Me... Now'.Lopez, who had deleted all of her previous Instagram posts, returned to the platform Friday to share a video in which her 2002 album's cover transforms into the 2022 version.

The musical project will be the singer-actor's first full-length effort in eight years and comes 20 years after the release of her third studio album 'This Is Me... Then'.Lopez issued a track listing that includes among its titles "Dear Ben Pt. II", presumably a sequel to the earlier album's "Dear Ben". The song is in reference to her husband, actor Ben Affleck, with whom she rekindled her romance after years apart and tied the knot in July.