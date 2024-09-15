Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite for family outing after divorce filing

Washington [US], September 15 : Actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen together for the first time since Lopez filed for divorce, marking a significant moment for the high-profile couple.

The duo stepped out for a blended family outing on September 14, 2024, providing a glimpse into their co-parenting dynamics post-separation, according to E! News.

The couple was reportedly spotted arriving at a Los Angeles hotel with their children.

As per E! News, Affleck, 52, and Lopez, 55, were accompanied by his children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner15-year-old Seraphina and 12-year-old Samuelas well as Lopez's 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Affleck was seen in a casual blue button-down shirt, jeans, and sneakers, while Lopez wore a stylish black crop top paired with high-waisted dark blue flare jeans.

The pair was also photographed inside an SUV, with Affleck behind the wheel and Lopez seated beside him.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, 2024, a little over two years after their marriage, which followed a rekindled romance.

In her filing, Lopez indicated that the couple had been separated since April 2024, as per E! News.

This family outing comes just a week after Lopez attended the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival's premiere of 'Unstoppable' alone.

Affleck, who remained in Los Angeles, was not present at the event.

During the premiere, one of the film's co-producers, Matt Damon, was photographed interacting with Lopez at an after-party.

Despite their personal issues, director William Goldenberg emphasized that the focus remained on the film.

"It's always been about the movie," Goldenberg said, adding, "We just kept it about the movie. We just kept her eye on the prize," according to E! News.

