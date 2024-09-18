Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein to lead rom-com 'Office Romance'

Washington [US], September 18 : Jennifer Lopez is set to collaborate with two-time Emmy winner Brett Goldstein in the upcoming romantic comedy 'Office Romance', produced for Netflix.

This announcement comes on the heels of Lopez's successful films 'The Mother' and 'Atlas', both of which received significant viewership on the streaming platform, as per Deadline.

The project, which attracted considerable attention and a competitive bidding war, will see Goldstein and Joe Kelly co-writing the screenplay.

Reportedly, the film will include several notable roles for character actors, adding depth and variety to the narrative.

'Office Romance' will be produced by Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett of Ryder Picture Company, along with Goldstein and Kelly.

Lopez will also produce through her company, Nuyorican Films, alongside Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.

Nuyorican's Courtney Baxter will serve as executive producer.

The production company holds a multi-year first-look deal with Netflix that focuses on diverse stories and talent, particularly those featuring women, according to Deadline.

Both Lopez and Goldstein recently showcased their talents at the Toronto Film Festival (TIFF).

Lopez attended the event with her Amazon MGM Studios film 'Unstoppable', which tells the inspiring story of championship wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg.

Meanwhile, Goldstein premiered 'All of You', a drama he co-wrote and starred in with Imogen Poots.

In addition to 'Office Romance', Lopez and Nuyorican are adapting the popular Emily Henry bestseller 'Happy Place' into a series for Netflix, with Leila Cohan as the co-writer and showrunner, as per Deadline.

