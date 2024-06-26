Jennifer Lopez "can't wait" to adapt Emily Henry's novel 'Happy Place'

Washington [US], June 26 : Jennifer Lopez shared that her production company Nuyorican is working with Netflix on a series adaptation of Emily Henry's novel, Happy Place, reported People.

Lopez shared a screenshot of an article announcing the news on her Instagram Stories. After tagging her project collaborators, she decorated the photo with a sticker that read, "Can't wait!"

As per People, the 2023 novel chronicles Harriet and Wyn, who have "been a perfect couple since they met in college they go together like salt and pepper, honey and tea, lobster and rolls. Except now, for reasons they're still not discussing, they don't," according to an official synopsis.

"They broke up five months ago, and they still haven't told their best friends," the synopsis continues. "They find themselves sharing a bedroom at the Maine cottage that has been their friend group's yearly getaway for the past decade, and continue to lie through their teeth to their friends about their relationship status."

Adaptations of Henry's books People We Meet on Vacation and Beach Read are already in the works for the big screen.

In June 2021, Lopez's production company, Nuyorican Productions, which she co-owns with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, signed a multi-year, first-look agreement with Netflix to produce both scripted and unscripted content in addition to feature films and television shows.

Jennifer's latest movie, 'Atlas', is her third project under her deal with Netflix.

The sci-fi thriller, which was released on May 24, tells the story of Atlas (Lopez), "a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence." After joining a "mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past," her "only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it," according to the film's synopsis.

In a behind-the-scenes video of the film's release, Lopez explained why the narrative struck such a deep chord.

"The first time I read the script for Atlas, I felt very passionately about the story and particularly the friendship story at the core of it," she explained. "At the end of it I was sobbing. It's kind of a big action movie, but it has at the emotional core a story about love and friendship," she added, reported People.

