Jennifer Lopez celebrates one of year marriage with Ben Affleck, check out her lovey-dovey post

Los Angeles [US], August 21 : Star couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have completed one year of marriage.

Marking the special occasion, Jennifer took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note.

"One year ago today...Dear Ben, Sitting here alone ..Looking at my ring..Feeling overwhelmed...It makes me wanna sing sing..How did we end up here. Without a rewind...Oh my...This is my life…Jennifer," she wrote.

Jennifer also shared unseen pictures from her wedding ceremony. One of the images shows Jennifer and Ben sealing the moment with a kiss.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwMe-XSOrdy/?img_index=2

Earlier this week, Jennifer was seen in an Instagram photo giving a sweet nod to her husband as she wore a necklace that spelt out his name.

Jennifer and Affleck got married last year in July, about 20 years after they first set the world on fire as Bennifer from 2002 to 2004. The couple first dated in 2002 and were engaged to be married in 2003 before calling off the wedding and eventually splitting.

In July, Jennifer also celebrated her Las Vegas wedding to Affleck, one day after the first anniversary of their nuptials at the Little White Chapel.

“One year since our Midnight Trip To Vegas …,” she wrote on Instagram alongside two snapshots of her wearing a white minidress decorated with rhinestones.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jennifer wrapped the titular role in Brad Peyton's AI thriller Atlas - premiering later this year on Netflix - alongside Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown. Before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, Ben and his friend Matt Damon were producing William Goldenberg's drama Unstoppable which stars The Mother producer-star as Judy Robles.

