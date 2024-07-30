Jennifer Lopez drops a casual selfie

Los Angeles [US], July 30 : Star Jennifer Lopez's latest Instagram selfie garnered netizens' attention.

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer dropped a casual selfie in which she can be seen lounging comfortably in a chair while wearing a cozy sweatshirt.

Reacting to the picture, a social media user wrote, "simple yet elegant."

"Love her make-up free look," another one commented.

After sharing the image to her Instagram feed, Lopez reposted it on her Story and added Charli XCX's viral "Apple" song from her "Brat" album as the background music.

Lopez recently Celebrated her 55th birthday in style, throwing a lavish Bridgerton-themed party in the Hamptons. She looked every bit the Regency-era belle in a custom corset and skirt designed by renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Giving a glimpse of Lopez's outfit, Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and wrote, "he Iconic and Gorgeous @jlo classic and stunning in our custom corset corset and skirt for her 55 th birthday celebration with the BridgetonTheme .. @manishmalhotraworld."

For Lopez, Manish picked a vintage brocade fabric to curate the voluminous skirt, and paired it with an off-shoulder corset. The entire outfit had a 'floral motif moulded by hand from sequins and over half a million crystals'.

Lopez elevated her look with gloves.

She also took to Instagram to thank her well-wishers on her birthday.

"I've been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world. I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed. I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world. I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much," she wrote.

"It's hard to believe we have spent all this time together. It's funny as I sit here contemplating on the most extraordinary journey I still feel like the same girl starting out so full of energy and bravado, so ready to take on the whole world on the outside and yet so tender, fragile and sometimes frightened but always full of love on the inside. I have so much love for you. I want you to know on my birthday that YOU are my biggest gift. Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me. Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty and most importantly your love. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you...," she added.

