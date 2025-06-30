Jennifer Lopez excited about her 2025 live tour
By ANI | Updated: June 30, 2025
Los Angeles [US], June 30 : Singer Jennifer Lopez can't wait to enthral her fans with her upcoming live tour.
She has been constantly sharing posts regarding the 'Up All Night tour', which will kickstart on July 8, 2025.
On Sunday, she shared the full schedule of her tour, captioning, "Are you ready for UP ALL NIGHT #JLoLiveIn2025?! I can't wait to see you this summer It's almost time...Get tickets now #linkinbio."
Here's the full list of confirmed dates and cities:
JULY O8 VIGO
JULY 10 CADIZ
JULY 11 MALAGA
JULY 13 MADRID
JULY 15 BARCELONA
JULY 16 BILBAO
JULY 18 TENERIFE
JULY 20 BUDAPEST
JULY 21 LUCCA
JULY 23 ANTALYA
JULY 25 WARSAW
JULY 27 BUCHAREST
JULY 29 ABU DHABI
July 30 SHARM EL SHEIKH
August 01 KAZAKHSTAN
AUGUST 03 YEREVAN
AUGUST O5 ISTANBULAUGUST 07 TASHKENT
AUGUST 10 ALMATY
Meanwhile, in May 2025, Jennifer garnered attention with her performance at the American Music Awards 2025.
Lopez, 55, wowed the audience with her opening number, performing a medley of hit songs in a stunning sheer body suit.
During her performance of Benson Boone's 'Beautiful Things,' Lopez shared steamy kisses with two of her dancers, raising eyebrows and generating buzz.
The sultry performance was the highlight of the evening, showcasing Lopez's signature style and charisma.
Besides the musical front, Jennifer has been receiving loads of appreciation for her acting chops. She will be next seen in the film 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'.
