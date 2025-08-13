Jennifer Lopez expresses gratitude to audience as she wraps up "final show of summer"

Los Angeles [US], August 13 : Singer Jennifer Lopez thanked her fans for showing up in large numbers at her gigs, which she recently conducted in several countries.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Ain't your mama' hitmaker wrote, "Last night was our final show of the summer, and I want to thank every single one of you who came out. This was the most beautiful, happy, and free summer...and my only wish is that you feel as joyful as you made me feel every night. I love you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

A few days ago, a video from her concert in Kazakhstan became viral as it showed a cricket crawling on Jennifer's body while she was performing live.

As she stood before a microphone singing to fans, the creature could be seen making its way up Lopez's body, then moving to her neck, as per PEOPLE. Ever the pro, the mom of two didn't miss a note, and instead quickly grabbed the cricket, throwing it to the side of the stage."It was tickling me," a smiling Lopez said to fans in front of her, then continuing to perform.

This "crawling" incident took place shortly after she suffered a mid-performance wardrobe malfunction while she was in Warsaw, Poland, on July 25. During her show at the PGE Narodowy stadium, Lopez thanked fans for coming out to see her, when a glittery skirt she was wearing randomly snapped off her body and fell to the stage floor.

The hitmaker played the incident off, smiling big and strutting around the stage with her arms in the air, and she even pulled off a little spin, as seen in video shared on her official YouTube channel, as well as by fans on Instagram.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor