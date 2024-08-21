Jennifer Lopez Files for Divorce From Ben Affleck After Two Years of Marriage

One of Hollywood's most iconic couples, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, are officially getting divorced after two years of marriage. Lopez went to Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday to file for the dissolution of their marriage.

This comes at a time when they would have been celebrating their wedding anniversary, which took place in Riceboro, Georgia, in 2022—a month after their spontaneous elopement in Las Vegas. Both Lopez and Affleck had been living separately for some time. Lopez's decision to cancel her summer tour to focus on family matters, along with the recent sale of their Beverly Hills home, only fueled speculation about the state of their relationship.

This divorce marks another chapter in a love story that has captivated fans for decades, beginning with their first meeting on the set of the 2003 film Gigli. JLo and Affleck's relationship has been anything but ordinary. The pair first met over 20 years ago while filming Gigli, a comedy where they played criminals who develop a close bond.

Their on-screen chemistry quickly spilled over into real life, and soon, they became one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood.