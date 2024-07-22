Jennifer Lopez hosts lavish Bridgerton-themed party in the Hamptons ahead of 55th birthday

Washington [US], July 22 : Actor and singer Jennifer Lopez marked the countdown to her 55th birthday with a Bridgerton-themed party held in the Hamptons recently.

According to People magazine, the extravagant affair held on Saturday, was attended by family and close friends, with Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, notably present in a stunning blue gown adorned with white lace detailing.

Preparations for the event were captured as workers set up amidst a flurry of activity, including valets, security personnel, waiters, and deliveries of furniture and floral arrangements.

Guests arrived dressed in royal-inspired attire, adding to the regal ambiance of the celebration.

Ahead of her birthday festivities, Lopez took to Instagram with a series of cheerful selfies, spreading positivity and anticipation for the upcoming event.

She expressed her enthusiasm, captioning the post with hopes for a great day and wishing her followers a happy Saturday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9pZVJ_pTKg/?img_index=3

Reflecting on her journey, Lopez expressed gratitude for the loving support she has received throughout her life, according to People magazine.

Jennifer Lopez is set to celebrate her birthday on July 24.

