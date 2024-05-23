Jennifer Lopez opens up about Ben Affleck divorce rumours

Washington [US], May 23 : Jennifer Lopez has never been one to shy away from addressing rumours, especially when it comes to her relationship with Ben Affleck.

During a recent press conference for her new Netflix film 'Atlas', Lopez was directly asked about the persistent divorce rumours surrounding her and her husband.

Lopez, known for her candid demeanour, responded in a manner that left everyone in the room stunned, as per E! News.

When a reporter inquired about the status of her marriage to the Oscar-winning actor, the 'Mary Me' star initially laughed off the question.

However, she quickly adopted a more serious tone, leaned in, and remarked, "You know better than that."

As per E! News, her 'Atlas' co-star, Simu Liu, also jumped to her defence, saying, "C'mon, don't come in here with that."

Despite shutting down the rumours at the press conference, Jennifer Lopez hasn't been completely silent about her relationship with Affleck.

During a May 20 appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', she briefly mentioned her husband while recounting a memorable encounter with Barbra Streisand.

Lopez shared that Streisand admired the engagement ring Affleck gave her, commenting, "'So that's a big diamond.'"

Lopez found the moment surreal and expressed how taken she was by Streisand's reaction.

Additionally, Lopez spoke about her family life, including her 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

She humorously noted how her children find it "awkward" to watch her perform in provocative costumes, adding, "I do sexy things at home sometimes, but they don't know that."

Ben Affleck, on the other hand, has remained silent about the divorce rumours. However, actions speak louder than words, and he was seen wearing his wedding ring during a May 19 outing with Lopez, as confirmed by E! News.

Jennifer, too, was spotted with her platinum band at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Atlas' on May 20.

The couple, who rekindled their romance and got married in Las Vegas in July 2022, followed by a more formal ceremony in Georgia a month later, have shown no signs of separation.

Their initial engagement in 2002 and subsequent breakup in 2004 had left fans heartbroken, making their reunion all the more celebrated.

For now, it seems that the rumours are just that, rumours.

