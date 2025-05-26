Jennifer Lopez will ‘celebrate being free’ this summer

Los Angeles, May 26 Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez, who is headlining WorldPride during June's Pride Month in Washington DC, said she cannot wait to "make people sing and dance" over the coming weeks.

The 'International Love' hitmaker told people.com: "I’m excited to tour. I’m excited first to go do Pride. I’m super excited about that. I’m working on that show right now too as we speak, and crafting the tour as well. I’m excited to get back out there."

The singer-actress wants to ensure that her fans "have a good time" this summer.

She said: "It seems like a perfect summer to celebrate being free and being happy. Just everything in my life right now just feels really healthy and good, and I’m ready to get out there and make people sing and dance and have a good time. That’s always my goal."

The chart-topping star is also planning to spend some quality time with her 17-year-old twins, Emme and Max.

Lopez shared: "I think my kids are going to come to Pride because I’m doing more of a concert (at WorldPride), so I’m excited about that. They’re sweet. They’re the best."

Meanwhile, the singer-actress recently revealed that she feels "proud" of her career, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The singer reflected on her career arc ahead of hosting the American Music Awards.

She told people.com: "Everything feels like I just did it. I remember the moments. I remember getting dressed for them. I remember things people said when we were walking to the stage afterwards.

"So it’s all these amazing core memories of my life that when you look back on them … I don’t know that I get emotional, but I definitely get like, ‘Wow.’ Happy. I’ve been doing this and I’m proud of that."

Lopez recently sat down to watch some of her old performances, and she was struck by how much she's developed as an artist.

The singer is relishing the challenge of hosting the American Music Awards, too.

She said: "We were just looking at it to see the progression of the stuff that we’ve done. I don’t know, it’s just a very important part of my musical career and life."

