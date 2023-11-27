Jennifer Lopez's 'This Is Me... Now' album to release on this date

Washington [US], November 27 : The release date for Jennifer Lopez's ninth studio album has finally been announced. On February 16, 2024, the feature-length "This Is Me...Now" will be released alongside a fresh short film that Amazon MGM Studios has acquired, reported Variety.

"This Is Me...Now" is Lopez's first studio album in nearly a decade and celebrates the anniversary of its sister album, "This is Me...Then." The album, written and executive produced by Lopez and Roget Chayed, along with Angel Lopez, Jeff "Gitty" Gitelman, HitBoy, Tay Keith and INK among others, is described as a blend of "R&B, contemporary pop sounds and hip-hop beats."

"A narrative-driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinised love life," is how the Dave Meyers-directed movie is described. "This Is Me...Now," like its sister album, makes references to Jennifer Lopez's romance with actor Ben Affleck. The track list was revealed in November 2022 and includes the title "Dear Ben Pt. II," which is likely a follow-up to "Dear Ben" from the first album.

More, surprise cameos are reportedly included in the film's teaser, which was released on Monday morning. "When I was a little girl, when someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always... in love," Lopez says in the clip.

"Can't Get Enough," the first single from the album will be released on January 10, 2024, and is available to pre-save. This will be Lopez's first release under her new partnership with BMG. The 13-song set credits BMG's Brandon Riester as the album's A&R, reported Variety.

