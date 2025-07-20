Jennifer Love Hewitt hasn’t spoken with Sarah Michelle Gellar for close to 30 years

Los Angeles, July 20 Hollywood actress Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared that she hasn’t spoken with actress Sarah Michelle Gellar in a long time.

How long has it been? Well, close to 30 years. Jennifer and Sarah worked together in ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’, reports ‘Variety’.

Despite the lack of communication, Jennifer maintains there is no beef between them. “I honestly don’t even know what that was or how that all came to be”, Hewitt said of her rumored feud with Gellar”.

She told ‘Vulture’ magazine, “I just think people don’t want the narrative to be easy. Why do we always have to be against each other and out for each other? I haven’t seen Sarah. Literally, we’ve not talked since I saw her at 18 years old when the first movie came out. That’s why it’s so funny to me”.

She continued, “People were like, ‘Say something back’ And I’m like, ‘What am I going to say? I’ve not seen her.’ On my side, we’re good. I have no idea where this is coming from”.

Jennifer and Gellar reprised their ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ roles for the 2025 reboot, which released on Friday. Jennifer returned as Julie James to mentor a new batch of youngsters who are being hunted by the hook-wielding fisherman.

Gellar’s Helen Shivers famously dies in the original, but returns for the reboot in a dream sequence to warn Southport’s new it-girl, Danica Richards (Madelyn Cline), that danger is coming her way. Freddie Prinze Jr. also reprises his role of Ray Bronson for the new film.

