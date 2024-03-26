Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Wins Sexual Harassment Case Against TMKOC Producer, Asit Kumar Modi Ordered To Pay Rs 5 Lakhs

Indian Television's popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is embroiled in controversies. Recently, there were many allegations against the show's producer Asit Kumar Modi. Jennifer Mistry, who used to play the role of Roshan Singh Sodi, accused Asit of sexual and mental harassment and registered a case against him. Now, the verdict is out.

As per an E Times report, the show's producer Asit Kumar Modi has been declared guilty in this matter. Consequently, he has been instructed to settle a debt of Rs 25 lakh along with a separate compensation of Rs 5 lakh for harassment. Notably, no sanctions have been levied on the other two accused individuals, Sohil and Jatin, as they weren't mentioned in the ruling.

Jennifer recently shared a poignant post on her Instagram, stating, “Legend has it that the festival celebrates Lord Narasimha's conquest over the demon Hiranyakashyap, symbolizing the victory of virtue over malevolence... It signifies the triumph of good over evil... Happy Holi.”

Allegations made by Jennifer Mistry.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal had told that on the day of Holi, the show's producer Asit Modi, project head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj had misbehaved with her. That day, these three had deliberately kept the actress on the set for a long time. After everyone left, all three misbehaved with Jennifer.

On these allegations director Asit Modi defended himself by saying that Jennifer was not paying attention to her work at all. Even production house use to compalint against her.On the last day of the shoot, she abused a lot on the set.