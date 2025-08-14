Jennifer Mistry Questions TMKOC Producer Asit Kumarr Modi Over Raksha Bandhan Celebration With Disha Vakani

Television's popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is in the news for various reasons. Earlier, many actors left the show after making allegations against the serial' producer Asit Modi. Also, since Dayaben, i.e. actress Meanwhile from past few years their was discussion about Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's comeback on the show, However fans were disappointed as it was just a rumour.

Recently, on the day of Raksha Bandhan, Asit Modi went to Disha Vakani's house. There, Diha tied a rakhi to Asti's hand which created possible comeback rumours. On the other hand, actress Jennifer Mistry, who is popular for her role of Mrs. Sodhi in the show, made serious allegations against Asit Modi has commented on Disha-Asit Modi's Raksha Bandhan photo.

In an interview with 'Filmigyan', Jennifer said, "A video of Asit Modi and Disha Vakani's Raksha Bandhan has surfaced. My question is, have you ever gone to Disha's house for Raksha Bandhan in the last 17 years? Till date, not a single photo or video of you has been seen. Also, this year you shot a video. It is clear that you are doing this to clear your image. Also, it is being said that Disha went to Asitji's house. But it is not like that. Asitji and wife Neelaji went to Disha's house. I know Disha's house. Also, Disha does not refuse to come to any fan's house, why would she refuse Asitji? If you saw, Disha was also uncomfortable. She was not smiling. "

About Jennifer Asti Modi Controversy.

Last year, Jennifer Mistry accused Asit Modi of misbehavior and making obscene comments, leading to her departure from the show.'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' a popular series running since 2008, has seen several cast changes. Shailesh Lodha, who played Taarak Mehta, left three years ago. Disha Vakani, known for her role as Dayaben, departed in 2017 after her daughter's birth, and despite ongoing speculation, has not returned. The series continues without her.