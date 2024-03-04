Jennifer Winget gets candid about her role in 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 : Actor Jennifer Winget is being lauded for her role as lawyer Anushka Raisinghani in 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani'.

Talking about her character and preparation, Jennifer said in a statement that getting into the skin of the character is the secret sauce for a great performance for any actor. "In Anushka's world where being virtuous and empathetic is above everything...to play Anushka I had to consciously train myself to learn empathy which is quite different from my own personality. While the right emotions are key, nailing the way the character talks is also super important. Especially in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani where we're playing lawyers dealing with legal terms."

She added, "Luckily, our awesome team of writers does all the heavy lifting with the legal jargon, so we actors can focus on our roles. A big shoutout to the real-life lawyers who deal with this every day! Plus, as an actor, I always want each character to stand out, not just emotionally but also in how they look. For Anushka, I worked hard to look like a confident lawyer, even dropping a few pounds for that perfect look."

'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani' also stars Karan Wahi and Reem Shaikh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor