Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi play law professionals in 'Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani'

Mumbai, Jan 21 Actress Jennifer Winget and actor Karan Wahi have teamed up for the upcoming streaming show ‘Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani’.

The two will be seen essaying lawyers in this courtroom drama series.

The show intricately weaves the lives of young law professionals with different ideologies and approaches to their jobs.

While Jennifer plays the role of Anushka, a sharp - witted young lawyer making her mark in her father's law firm, standing tall on her ethics with each case she takes on, Karan essays Virat, a suave and driven lawyer, believed to be the rightful heir to the firm.

The firm also has a young intern, Ankita Rastogi, who is navigating her way while harbouring a dark secret.

The show also stars Reem Shaikh, and Sanjay Nath, and explores the lives of these three professionals, their moral dilemmas and the choice of the right over easy.

The show will soon drop on Sony LIV.

