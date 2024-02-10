Jennifer Winget opens up about her stylish avatar in legal drama 'Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 : Actor Jennifer Winget is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming legal drama show 'Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani'.

The show will stream on the OTT platform Sony Liv.

The riveting courtroom drama, also features Karan Wahi, Reem Shaikh, and Sanjay Nath and weaves together the lives of these three professionals, exploring moral dilemmas and the choice of the right over easy.

In the show, Jennifer will be seen portraying the role of a lawyer, Anushka Raisinghani.

Talking about her stylish avatar in the show, Jennifer said in a statement, "Anushka Raisinghani is a captivating figure, embodying a unique fusion of legal acumen and refined style that is minimalistic yet impactful. She is a lawyer with a heart which is rare to come across, especially in the field of law. What sets Anushka apart is her ability to seamlessly intertwine her professional prowess with her personal elegance, evident in her wardrobe choices.

"Whether commanding attention in the courtroom or exuding confidence in her daily life, Anushka's attire reflects her strength and conviction. Through power dressing, she not only makes a fashion statement but also communicates her expertise. From tailored suits and bold jewelry for formal settings to elegant dresses for special occasions, each outfit bring out her character. Anushka is aware of her strengths and weaknesses which she effortlessly blends into her persona and style," Winget said.

Starting from February 12 'Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani' will stream on Sony Liv from Monday to Wednesday at 8 pm.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor