Jeremy Allen White joins 'The Mandalorian & Grogu' as voice of Jabba the Hutt’s son

Los Angeles, Dec 10 Hollywood actor Jeremy Allen White, who is known for 'The Bear', has joined the 'Star Wars' film 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'.

He will be voicing the character of Jabba the Hutt’s son, Rotta the Hutt. The project marks the first major franchise for the actor following his Emmy-winning breakout role on the FX series 'The Bear', reports 'Variety'.

Plot details have been under the wraps for 'The Mandalorian & Grogu', so White’s casting as Jabba’s son provides the first real glimpse for what could be in store for the titular bounty hunter and his adorably wee adopted son.

As per 'Variety', the Disney+ series 'The Mandalorian' is set in the years following the events of 1983’s 'Return of the Jedi', in which Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) strangles Jabba to death. The recent spin-off series 'The Book of Boba Fett' revealed that Jabba’s absence left a power vacuum among the organised crime bosses on Tatooine; two of Jabba’s cousins made a play for his territory, only to be defeated by Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), who takes over instead.

It seems likely that, with Jabba’s son somehow involved in the new film, Boba Fett and his deputy Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) could show up as well.

Meanwhile, Jeremy is currently shooting the Bruce Springsteen biopic 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' with writer-director Scott Cooper. He first rose to prominence for his performance as Philip 'Lip' Gallagher on the long-running Showtime series 'Shameless'. But his role on 'The Bear' as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto, the New York City chef who moves back to Chicago to take over his late brother’s restaurant, launched White as a bona fide star, winning him back-to-back Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG awards.

'The Mandalorian' creator Jon Favreau is directing 'The Mandalorian & Grogu' from a screenplay he wrote with Dave Filoni. The project, which will star Pedro Pascal as Mando, and Sigourney Weaver in an undisclosed role, is set to debut on May 22, 2026. It will be the first 'Star Wars' feature film since 2019’s 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'.

