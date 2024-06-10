Jeremy Allen White opens up about his character in 'The Iron Claw'

Los Angeles [US], June 10 : 'The Iron Claw' movie is all set to start its digital journey.

The film, which stars Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, Stanley Simons, Holt McCallany, and Lily James, will be out on Lionsgate Play on June 14.

Ahead of the digital release of the film, Jeremy Allen White opened up about his role Kerry Von-Erich.

Talking about the intense physical regime required for his role, White said, "I looked at a picture of Kerry it's pretty daunting. I thought I was in pretty good shape to start with, but he's something else. So I did everything I could. I ate a lot more, lifted a lot. Also stand far away from Zac, because Zac is definitely the most fit out of all of us, so I tried to keep him on the other side of the room when I had a scene with him."

Sean Durkin has directed the project.

