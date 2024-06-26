Jeremy Allen White plans to do his own singing in Bruce Springsteen movie

Los Angeles, June 26 Actor Jeremy Allen is set to play rocker Bruce Springsteen in “Deliver Me From Nowhere,” about the making of the rock legend’s 1982 hit album “Nebraska”.

At the Season 3 red carpet premiere of the series “The Bear”, White shared that he hasn’t met Springsteen yet.

“We’ve communicated a little bit through some other people, but I hope this still all comes together,” White said. “We’ve still got a few things, we’ve got some timing stuff to work out, and I’m trying to have a bit of my own process with it before meeting the man, too.”

“I wanna try to have an understanding, so when I meet him, I’ll have a bit of confidence somewhere in me to stand there,” added the actor

Does he want to do his own singing for the Springsteen film, White replied: “We’re gonna try. We’re gonna try our best.”

White is stepping back into the kitchen as Chef Carmy Berzatto in the third season of “The Bear”, reports variety.com.

“We let a lot of these beautiful characters and beautiful actors shine that maybe haven’t had their moments in previous seasons,” he teased about the upcoming season.

“The world gets bigger, but we also maintain the same heart, structure, and energy that we had in the very beginning.”

White also spoke about his co-star Ayo Edebiri, who is making her directorial debut in “The Bear” Season 3.

“She did a beautiful job,” White said of Edebiri directing.

“She was very confident. Everybody knows how smart she is, and she’s a beautiful actress and very intuitive. And I think she’s a very beautiful and intuitive director as well.”

