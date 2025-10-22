Jeremy Allen White recalls "losing my voice for a couple of days" after performing Bruce Springsteen song

Washington DC [US], October 22 : Jeremy Allen White recently shared that he lost his voice "for a couple of days" after recording Bruce Springsteen's iconic hit track, 'Born in the U.S.A.' for the new movie 'Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere', reported People.

'Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere' is a 2025 biographical musical drama film starring Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen. Written and directed by Scott Cooper, based on the 2023 book "Deliver Me from Nowhere" by Warren Zanes, it chronicles Springsteen's personal and professional struggles during the creation of his 1982 album, Nebraska.

The film also stars Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Stephen Graham, and Odessa Young.

White reveals he had limited time for vocal training before portraying Springsteen in director Scott Cooper's new biopic.

"My first thing was, can I perform these songs with a little bit of honesty? Can I do justice to the lyrics?" White said of his approach toward singing Springsteen's music for the movie.

"Hopefully if there's enough truth in this music, whether it sounds exactly like Bruce or not, people will connect with it," White said. "We kind of got into trying to get closer to Bruce's voice, but then there are certain songs like 'Born in the U.S.A.' where there was nothing that could have prepared me," as quoted by People.

"I didn't have that time, so I needed to shout, and that took me out. I remember recording 'Born in the U.S.A.' and losing my voice for a couple of days."

Although "Born in the U.S.A." does not appear on Springsteen's Nebraska album, the musician famously wrote and recorded a demo for the song while completing the rest of the album's material at home and on an acoustic guitar. Springsteen recorded the song with the E Street Band for the first time in 1982, though he elected to release Nebraska before 'Born in the U.S.A,' reported People.

White has to learn to play the guitar and sing like Springsteen in just seven months. He shared that he had "never really held a guitar" before taking the part.

"I felt like I was like an alien," White said of his first guitar lesson. "I didn't understand where my fingers [go], how my fingers were supposed to behave. It was a very humbling start. I thought, 'There's no way in seven months I'm gonna be able to figure this out. But like anything, it was a lot of repetition," added the actor, as quoted by People.

'Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere' will be in theatres October 24.

