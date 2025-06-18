Jeremy Allen White starrer 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' trailer out now

Washington DC [US], June 18 : As the makers released the trailer of 'Deliver Me From Nowhere', Jeremy Allen White stunned his fans as Bruce Springsteen in the biopic.

20th Century Studios releases writer-director Scott Cooper's biopic movie in theatres on October 24. White, known for his Emmy-winning role on The Bear, stars as Springsteen, while Jeremy Strong plays the musician's longtime manager and record producer Jon Landau, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jeremy Allen White is Bruce Springsteen in the new trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. In theaters October 24. pic.twitter.com/NULJo6ZNqP— 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) June 18, 2025

'Deliver Me From Nowhere' focuses on the making of Springsteen's 1982 'Nebraska', one of the most acclaimed albums of all time. Stephen Graham, Odessa Young, Paul Walter Hauser, Gaby Hoffmann, Johnny Cannizzaro, Harrison Gilbertson, Marc Maron, David Krumholtz and Chris Jaymes round out the cast.

A video from the film debuted at CinemaCon in April and included White's stirring rendition of Springsteen's 1975 single "Born to Run," which became the singer's first Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

In the trailer, White talks about the album, "I want it to feel like I'm in the room by myself." Strong's Landau later describes Nebraska by saying that with the album, Springsteen is "repairing that hole in himself. Once he's done with that, he's going to repair the entire world," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cooper helmed the project from his own script that he adapted from Warren Zanes' 2023 book of the same name. Producers include Cooper, Zanes and Scott Stuber, along with Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson. Both Springsteen and Landau are involved with the film.

Record producer Dave Cobb, who has worked with Springsteen, is involved with the film's music. During his CinemaCon appearance, White called making the movie a "dream come true" and added, "I feel really lucky. We all had Bruce's blessing on this film," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

