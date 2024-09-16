Jeremy Allen White wins second consecutive Emmy for 'The Bear,' thanks co-stars in heartfelt speech

Los Angeles [US], September 16 : In a night filled with glitz, glamour, and heartfelt moments, Jeremy Allen White stole the spotlight at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, securing his second consecutive win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

The ceremony, held on September 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles and broadcast live exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India, saw White donning a dashing Calvin Klein suit as he accepted the coveted award for his role as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in FX's critically acclaimed series 'The Bear'.'

Jeremy Allen White's win for his portrayal of Carmy Berzatto in the second season of 'The Bear' was a significant highlight of the evening.

This recognition marks White's second year in a row taking home the lead comedy actor award.

With palpable emotion, White addressed the audience upon receiving his award from presenters Damon Wayans, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and George Lopez.

"My heart is just beating right out of its chest," White confessed, his voice brimming with gratitude.

"Thank you, thank you to the Academy, my fellow nominees. I'm so honoured to be in your company," he said.

White's acceptance speech was a heartfelt ode to the people who made 'The Bear' a standout success.

He extended his thanks to the series' creators, Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo, and showered praise on his co-stars.

"Thank you for choosing me. I am so, so, so lucky. I'm so grateful. Thank you. My beautiful cast, I love you forever. I love to work with you, and I want us to be in each other's lives forever. I love you so dearly," White said, his voice filled with genuine affection.

He continued, "Jo, this show has changed my life. It has instilled a faith that change is possible if you are able to reach out. You're really, truly never actually alone. I thank this show."

White's emotional tribute underscored the profound impact that 'The Bear' has had on his life and career.

White's win came shortly after his co-star, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, secured his second Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

The success of 'The Bear' was a recurring theme of the night, with the show also receiving nominations for Best Comedy Series, Lead Comedy Actress, Comedy Directing, and Comedy Writing.

In addition to his role in 'The Bear', White has been making waves in other projects.

He is known for his previous work as Philip "Lip" Gallagher in Showtime's 'Shameless', which ran for 11 seasons.

His recent roles include Kerry Von Erich in the biographical drama 'The Iron Claw' and an upcoming portrayal of Bruce Springsteen in the biopic 'Deliver Me From Nowhere'.

The 2024 Emmys followed a uniquely delayed schedule due to last year's dual strikes by the Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA, which pushed the awards to a January presentation.

