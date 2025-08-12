Jeremy Allen White's 'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere' to premiere at New York Film Festival 2025

Washington DC [US], August 12 : 'The Bear' actor Jeremy Allen White's upcoming film 'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere', a biopic on iconic musician Bruce Springsteen, will premiere at the New York Film Festival 2025 as its Spotlight Gala selection, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, adapted from Warren Zanes' 2023 best-selling book of the same name, is set in the early '80s at a key time in Springsteen's career as he was recording the personal, acoustic songs that would make up his Nebraska album while also working on the song 'Born in the U.S.A' and navigating his growing fame, according to the outlet.

It is directed by Scott Cooper. In addition to White as the main lead, 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' stars Jeremy Strong as Springsteen's longtime manager Jon Landau as well as Marc Maron, Stephen Graham, Gaby Hoffman, Paul Walter Hauser, David Krumholtz and Odessa Young.

'Deliver Me From Nowhere' is set to release in theatres on October 24.

'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere' will have its New York Film Festival premiere on September 28, with Cooper, White, Strong, Young, and Springsteen himself all expected to be in attendance, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"The New York Film Festival has always felt like a spiritual home for the kind of cinema I believe in. To now arrive with a film about Bruce Springsteen an artist whose music shaped not just a country but my own sense of storytelling is something I could never have imagined," said Cooper as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

He continued, "Getting to know Bruce, to explore his world and his spirit, has been one of the most profound creative experiences of my life. To share that experience with New York audiences, in a city that defines artistic possibility, is both an honour and a responsibility I hold with deep gratitude," said Cooper as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The New York Film Festival 2025 previously announced its currents lineup and main slate, including its opening-night film, Luca Guadagnino's Julia Roberts starrer 'After the Hunt', which also features Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield; centerpiece film Jim Jarmusch's 'Father Mother Sister Brother' and closing night film Bradley Cooper's 'Is This Thing On?'

