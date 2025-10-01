Jeremy Irons teams up with Henry Cavill for 1980s cult classic 'Highlander' remake

Los Angeles [US], October 1 : Veteran actor Jeremy Irons has joined the cast of Highlander, Amazon MGM's remake of the 1980s cult classic.

The award-winning star, who holds an Oscar, an Emmy, and a Tony, will play one of the key antagonists in the upcoming action fantasy film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project already has a star-packed lineup with Henry Cavill in the lead role as Connor MacLeod, a Scottish warrior who discovers he is immortal. Russell Crowe will play Ramirez, his mentor and swordsman, while Dave Bautista will take on the role of The Kurgen, the villain. Karen Gillan has been cast as MacLeod's mortal wife, and Djimon Hounsou will play an immortal warrior from Africa. Marisa Abela will star as Cavill's modern-day love interest.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the production on the film was initially expected to begin in late 2024 but was delayed after Cavill sustained an injury during pre-production. Filming is now set to start in early 2026, with Chad Stahelski directing under the Amazon MGM and United Artists banner.

Irons will portray the leader of The Watchers, a secret order that monitors immortals and views them as a danger to humanity. His character is expected to play a major role in shaping the conflict of the story.

The Highlander remake follows the original 1986 film's central idea: immortal warriors battling across centuries until only one remains. The movie will be released in theatres.

Michael Finch has written the script, and producers include Scott Stuber, Nick Nesbitt, Neal H. Moritz, Chad Stahelski's 87Eleven Entertainment, Josh Davis of Davis Panzer Productions, and Louise Rosner.

Irons, whose career spans stage and screen, already has a couple of projects in his kitty. He is part of the upcoming season of The Morning Show, has played Alfred Pennyworth in DC films, including The Flash, and will reprise his role as a former CIA director in The Beekeeper 2.

