Jeremy Renner admits he doesn't have the 'energy' for challenging roles

Los Angeles, June 25 Hollywood star Jeremy Renner, who was seriously injured in an accident in January 2023, says the incident has changed the face of his career.

Renner, who is best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), shared on the 'Smartless' podcast: "I just don’t have the energy for it. I don’t have the fuel."

"I have so much fuel to put into this reality, this body, all this stuff. I can’t just go play make-believe right now. Because it takes a lot of time to get right here every day just so I can have a positive thought, so I can progress, so I can always keep growing."

After the incident, Renner took some time off before returning to work. He resumed acting to shoot the third season of 'Mayor of Kingstown', the crime thriller TV series.

He said it was the ideal way to make his return to work, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Renner said: "I still struggle with it sometimes too, like, I don’t take it super seriously. I’m in a character that I can do very well, and I know the show very well, so it was easy for me to kind of slide back into it."

"But if it was a very challenging role, I couldn’t have taken it. Not challenging in the sense that - because the show’s challenging, but it’s if I had to go play Dahmer or something, something so far from me," he said.

The actor had previously stated that the public now sees him in a different light following his accident.

"This is everyone's story as much as it is mine, and so I found I feel more connected to people. I feel that they see me as the man that I am and not the famous guy, what I'm famous for," he had told 'Extra'.

