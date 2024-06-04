Jeremy Renner on why he refused to star in third 'Mission: Impossible' movie

Washington [US], June 4 : Actor Jeremy Renner, who appeared in two 'Mission: Impossible' films including 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol' and 'Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation', opened up on why he refused to associate himself with 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' sequel, according to Variety.

During his recent appearance on 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, the actor revealed that he was actually asked to reprise the character of IMF agent William Brandt in the 2018 sequel 'Fallout'.

He shared that he has to shoot for one week so that Brandt could be killed off.

"I remember they tried to bring me overseas for a week so they could kill my character, and I was like, 'No, you don't get to do that. You're not going to drag me over there and just kill my character,' like get out of here!" Renner said.

"If you're going to do this and you're going to use my character, you're going to do it right," he added.

"I yelled at [director Christopher McQuarrie]," Renner added with a laugh. "Dude, you're not going to do this to me like that; you're not going to do me wrong."

Renner never returned to the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise after 'Rogue Nation', however, he is open to making a comeback.

"I was supposed to do more with them," Renner said of the 'Mission: Impossible' cast.

"I love those guys. I love Tom so much. We had so much fun, and I love that character a lot. It requires a lot of time away. It's all in London. I had to go be a dad. It just wasn't gonna work out then. Maybe now that my daughter is older that could happen. I'd always jump into a 'Mission: Impossible' anytime and back into Brandt. It's great," he added.

When Renner featured in 'Rogue Nation,' rumours circulated that Paramount wanted him to take over the franchise from Tom Cruise. That is not correct, the actor stated on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast.

"No, it was always Tom's show, that would be a Tom's decision, if he ever wanted to change that narrative," Renner said.

He continued, "And as he's maturing as an actor, he kinda wants to hold on, he's doing 'Top Gun' again, right? He's rebooting that, and let's [lean] into the things in his life that he's comfortable with now...the guy's a beast and works harder than anyone I know," reported Variety.

