Jeremy Renner reveals his mom's reaction to his near-fatal snowplow accident

Washington [US], January 3 : American actor Jeremy Renner opened up about his family's reaction to his near-fatal snowplow accident, reported People.

A year and a day after the January 1, 2023 incident, the actor, 52, confessed on the Ellen K Morning Show that his mother Valerie "really wanted to burn this snowcat" after his mishap.

"I was like, 'No mom we're not, I need that thing to get in and out of the driveway [laughs], or we're getting get stuck there,'" said Renner, adding that he "understands why" his mom felt that way.

"But we have the power to shift the narrative to shift it into something else," he continued. "It's our job to change the narrative and perspective on this because otherwise we can sit and be victims and suffer and be insufferable and have January 1st be not a day to celebrate or that the snowcat's a bad thing, but no we need all these things, they're beautiful things."

The Marvel star also talked about apologising to his family when his snowplough ran him over while he was helping his nephew get a vehicle out of the snow on his property in Reno, Nevada.

"The first thing I said was I was sorry when I woke up because I knew what transpired and damn I know what that might feel like on the other side too, that's pretty harrowing to make someone feel that terror," he said. "I've seen my daughter get hurt or something and I get enraged in all these emotions when you care for somebody and you love somebody, so I couldn't imagine what I made people feel that morning."

According to People, Renner, who broke over 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries following the accident, went on to say that he's "forever sorry" for what happened, adding, "I damaged my family and that's what I'm sorry for. That's something they'll never forget. My poor nephew cannot unsee holding my arm, my eye out of my head and me struggling to breathe my next breath. I put those images in him that he can't unsee and for that I'm so sorry."

"My poor mom, and my poor sister, they had to go through a whole lot on that road to recovery back, it was pretty tough on them, but we've all come through," he added.

Renner appeared on Ellen K's show to discuss his new EP Love and Titanium, and the presenter played four songs from it ahead of its January 19 release. Renner described the recording process as "healing," adding that he hopes the album "does good things for other people."

The following day, Renner also called his daughter Ava Berlin, who he shares with ex Sonni Pacheco, "reason number for my recovery," in a heartfelt post shared on Instagram.

"I asked her to 'wait for me' when I first saw her January 14 as I arrived home," he wrote. "As I got better, she got better, less afraid. There is simply no better motivator to recover than to heal your family and friends."

"With gratitude always, thank you all for your love and support this last full year," he continued. "I needed every ounce of goodwill and prayer," reported People.

