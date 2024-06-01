Jeremy Renner reveals ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ crew didn't know 'what version’ of him would return

Los Angeles, June 1 Actor Jeremy Renner shared that he was nervous when he returned to work after his accident.

Filming for the third season of Mayor of Kingstown resumed in January, presenting Jeremy with a daunting task. He said he had to learn to be “okay” with failure as he returned to the job.

“In the beginning, I think because I hadn't seen anybody -- and these are all people I worked with for two seasons already -- I hadn't really got to talk to anybody,” Renner said, reports people.com.

“They didn't know what version of Jeremy would come back. I was not in really great shape, to be honest with you. I really wasn't.”

After his near-fatal snowplough accident, Renner broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries. He spent most of his time in physical therapy, relearning how to walk and eventually how to run.

"There'll be nothing normal or as it was prior to the accident," he said. "I'm okay with that. I accept it."

He is grateful for the way his colleagues handled his homecoming.

“I actually kind of needed to be treated with kid gloves. I had to physically lean on people, emotionally lean on them, and they took care of me,” he admitted.

“I did my best to take care of them and get through the show as best we could, and we worked together and made it happen.”

