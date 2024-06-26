Jeremy Renner shares he doesn't "have the energy" to play challenging roles after snow plow accident

Washington [US], June 26 : Actor Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries after he was crushed by a snow plow in January 2023. Dealing with the impact of the accident, Jeremy claimed he doesn't "have the energy" for "challenging" jobs as he continues to rehabilitate, reported Deadline.

"I just don't have the energy for it. I don't have the fuel," Renner said on the Smartless podcast, hosted by Will Arnett, Sean Hayes, and Jason Bateman. "I have so much fuel to put into this reality, this body, all this stuff. I can't just go play make-believe right now. Because that takes a lot of time to get right here every day just so I can have a positive thought, so I can progress, so I can always keep growing."

The Mayor of Kingstown star returned to acting to start filming Season 3 and acknowledged that he was "very terrified," adding, "Because I'm to do, like, fiction? I'm still trying to live in reality, I'm trying to live. So it was a hard line for me to cross. It was a big stretch. It was very, very challenging for me mentally to get over that hump."

He continued, "I still struggle with it sometimes to, like, I don't take it super seriously. I'm in a character that I can do very well and I know the show very well, so it was easy for me to kind of slide back into it. But I couldn't have taken it if it was a very challenging role. Not challenging in the sense that because the show's challenging, but it's if I had to go play Dahmer or something, something so far from me."

Renner is expected to appear alongside Daniel Craig in the upcoming edition of the Knives Out series. The actor was recently cast in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, which will also star Kerry Washington, Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Glenn Close, and Andrew Scott, reported Deadline.

