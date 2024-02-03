Jeremy Renner talks about his recovery, shares if he's up for another 'Avengers' film

Los Angeles, Feb 3 Hollywood star Jeremy Renner shared that he's feeling "strong” and doing 90 per cent of all things he needs to be doing.

It was last year, when Renner had a near-fatal snow plow accident.

Speaking to etonline, he said: "(I'm doing) probably 90 per cent of all the things I needed to be doing... I think another six months will hopefully be running (more)... I got to set goals for myself. I'll do whatever I can... whatever it takes to get better, to get stronger.”

"It's a one-way street, this recovery. The rest of my life is about health and wellness. Recovery will be part of the rest of my life, so I look forward to it, man. There's always something to do to get better, be stronger, be happier, be healthier, and that's what I look forward to."

With that in mind, Renner said: "It's hard for me to look back, to be honest with you. It's hard for me to look forward. I focus on now and this next step in front of me, 'cause there's always another obstacle for me right now."

"It's harrowing," he said of his recovery.

"I can't believe I'm sitting here right now. I'm very grateful. I'm very happy that I'm moving forward in life, and I'm happy to share this life with the amazing people who I love."

When it comes to the idea that he's inspired people with his recovery, Renner said: "That's been overwhelming, to be honest. That's a lot to take."

"I'm glad I can be a barometer for somebody. I'm glad I can inspire somebody. If all I have to do is just get better, I mean, I did that for my family. My healing let their healing begin, so I guess that happened for other people as well. I never expected that my voice or my healing would speak in volumes for so many people, but I'm glad it does, man," he said.

"It makes me feel righteous. It makes me feel like I can never be lazy. I can never have a bad day. I'm pretty blessed. It's a great honour."

Will he be returning to ‘The Avengers’ franchise now that he's on the mend, Renner said: "I'm always game. I'm gonna be strong enough, that's for sure. I'll be ready. All those guys come to my bedside and they've been with me all along through this recovery, so... if they want me, they could have me. It would be something."

Also something is the fact that Renner has landed his first ever Super Bowl commercial.

"I had a commercial career, then I got a movie star career. I never had an ad in the big game," he said. "... I'll be watching this one, and I'm so stoked, because they're sometimes the highlight of the Super Bowl."

"Some games aren't always the greatest, but the ads are always the greatest. It's nice to be part of that, thinking (I can) check that off the box of things I want to do in my life."

