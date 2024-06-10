Jeremy Strong opens up on possibility of another season of 'Succession'

Washington [US], June 10 : Actor Jeremy Strong opened up about the possibility of another season of 'Succession'. Strong played the role of businessman Kendall Roy, according to Deadline.

"I'm sure there's a desire for more 'Succession'. I would really pass that buck to creator Jesse Armstrong," he said in an interview.

"But I think in terms of the role that I played, he came to his terminal point," added Strong. "So for me, that's something that is very happily put to rest."

Strong won his first Emmy Award and Golden Globe for playing the role of Kendall Roy in 'Succession'. He earlier shared how much he relates to his character in the series.

"He is me, and I am him. It's hard for me to extricate myself from that or look at him in any other way," said Strong.

He added, "He's this concatenation of all these misfires and abortive attempts and a kind of desperate wanting. He's kind of the embodiment of it, you know? The full catastrophe of the tragedy of ambition. To me, and I've said this before, the show could have been called The Inexorable Death of Kendall Roy."

On speaking about the storyline and his character, he shared, "I think that this is different from all the other times we've seen him try and fail, all the times we've seen him lose again and again and again."

"Before, he's always been able to get back up. This time is different because the loss is total on all sides. He's lost everything," added Strong.

"He's lost his children. He's lost his marriage. He's lost his love. He's lost his father. He's lost his siblings, and he's lost the only thing he ever wanted. That thing, that job, that role, was the only thing, is his reason for being. And I thought that was an extinction-level event and there's no coming back from it. He's lost his soul," he shared.

After the 'Succession' finale, Strong returned to Broadway in an adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's 'An Enemy of the People', for which he got his first Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Play, according to Deadline.

