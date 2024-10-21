Jeremy Strong talks of his connection with Bruce Springsteen's 'Nebraska' ahead of 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' role

Washington [US], October 21 : Actor Jeremy Strong talked about his role in Bruce Springsteen's biopic starring Jeremy Allen White and his connection to the iconic singer-songwriter's album, reported Deadline.

In a recent interview, Strong, who is promoting the biographical drama film 'The Apprentice' opposite co-star Sebastian Stan, said one of the albums he has repeatedly returned to is the rock singer-songwriter's studio album 'Nebraska'.

When asked about the relationship between his response and the upcoming film, the actor confirmed the news that he will appear as the singer's long-time manager Jon Landau.

"Yeah, I am," he said, adding, "But I'd always felt that way about that album. Something about Nebraska just always spoke to me. There's a melancholy to it. There's a narrative to it that comes from a very deep place in him and you can feel that," reported Deadline.

Scott Cooper's film, based on Warren Zanes' eponymous book, is released by 20th Century Studios and follows Springsteen's long road towards putting together that famous 1982 album, which began to take shape when the musician and the E Street Band were working on the hit record.

The 'Succession' fame will essay the role of Springsteen's (White) longtime manager Jon Landau in the Scott Cooper-directed feature. Cooper is also writing the film, which is based on Warren Zane's 2023 book "Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska."

"Nebraska," the follow-up to Springsteen's 1980 double album "The River," was a blockbuster rock record with the E Street Band. Instead, it was a stripped-down solo album made on a four-track recorder. The book tells the story of Springsteen's artistic journey in the creation of the record.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor