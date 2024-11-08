Jesse Eisenberg recalls how his 'Zombieland' co-star Emma Stone made him feel "so, so small"

Washington [US], November 8 : Actor and filmmaker Jesse Eisenberg recalled how his 'Zombieland' co-star Emma Stone impressed the casting director and left him feeling "so, so small" during the audition for Ruben Fleischer's directorial post-apocalyptic zombie comedy film, reported Deadline.

"I was already cast in the movie, so I was auditioning like many people for her part that day," he said, adding, "The actors at that point were all amazing actresses, but they were all, like, trying to get into the movie, and so they were being really polite and everything."

"And then Stone came in, and she just started making fun of me in the scene, like just assaulting me with insults in the scene and it was so funny. They were so quick and so funny and cutting," added Eisenberg on SiriusXM's The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw. "And she left the room and I just felt so, so small."

Eisenberg praised his co-star,saying, "We were like, 'Oh my God. That person is a genius.' And maybe she was 19 even at the time of the audition. I mean, she's a truly spectacularly, unusually brilliant person."

"In Zombieland, a virus has turned most of the population into zombies. Four strangers (Eisenberg, Stone, Abigail Breslin and Woody Harrelson) journey west toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles," as per Deadline.

'Zombieland' is a 2009 American post-apocalyptic zombie comedy film directed by Ruben Fleischer and written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. It stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, and Bill Murray.

