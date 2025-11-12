Jesse Williams joins 'Shifting Gears' Season 2 cast

Washington DC [US], November 12 : Jesse Williams has joined "Shifting Gears" at ABC in a recurring role, reported Variety.

The multi-cam comedy began airing its second season at ABC on October 1. Williams will appear alongside series stars Tim Allen and Kat Dennings as well as cast members Seann William Scott, Daryl "Chill" Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins, and Barrett Margolis, according to the outlet.

Williams will recur as Andy, who is described as "a single dad who frequents Riley's (Dennings) coffee cart and has eyes for Riley too."

Williams is best known for his time on the hit ABC medical drama "Grey's Anatomy," on which he played Jackson Avery. Williams first joined the show in 2009 and was a main cast member up until 2021, according to Variety.

He has since appeared as a guest star multiple times. He also played Avery on the spinoff series 'Station 19,' according to the outlet.

His other notable roles include 'Little Fires Everywhere,' 'Only Murders in the Building' and the Amazon original movie 'Hotel Costiera.'

He has been in films such as "The Cabin in the Woods" and "Lee Daniels' The Butler."

The official logline for "Shifting Gears" states that it follows "Matt (Allen), the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When his estranged daughter, Riley (Dennings), and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins," as quoted by Variety.

Allen executive produces along with Michelle Nader, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, John Pasquin, Jim Patterson, Bob Daily and John Amodeo. Dennings serves as a producer.

20th Television is the studio.

