Jessica Alba endorses more sleep for women, cites new research

Mumbai, July 23 Actress Jessica Alba, who is known for her roles in 'Entourage', 'Sin City: A Dame to Kill For', and 'Never Been Kissed', is advocating for more sleep for women, citing new research.

The actress recently shared a study on her Instagram stories, highlighting the need for women to get more sleep for their bodies to function at their full potential.

According to the study, women need an additional 20 minutes of sleep because their brains are constantly engaged in decision-making, planning, and other “invisible labour.”

However, the Sleep Foundation reports that nearly half of all women get less than the recommended seven hours of sleep per night due to stress, hormonal changes, caregiving responsibilities, and more.

Jessica, one of the most influential actresses, began her acting career at the age of 13 in 'Camp Nowhere', followed by 'The Secret World of Alex Mack'.

The actress rose to prominence at age 19 when she played the lead in the television series 'Dark Angel', earning a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.

She broke out on the big screen with 'Honey' and soon established herself as a Hollywood actress, starring in numerous box office hits throughout her career.

