Jessica Alba had ‘near death’ experience in Austria

Mumbai, Aug 15 Actress Jessica Alba, who is known for ‘Entourage’, ‘Sin City: A Dame to Kill For’, ‘Never Been Kissed’ and others, is in Austria where she had an amazing vacation recently. However, the actress said that during her downtime, she had about 89 near death experiences.

The actress took to her Instagram on Thursday, and shared a photo dump of pictures from her getaway. The pictures show her enjoying her time while strutting around, rock climbing and playing gold.

She also penned a long note in the caption giving a glimpse of what unfolded in Austria. She wrote, “Hiking and golfing adventures in #Austria While we thought we were going on a leisure #hike, we wound up having about 89 near death experiences - it was basically rock climbing with no ropes. Full disclosure: Hayes, Haven and @cashwarren took the grassy route, but a group of us girls decided to take the longer/harder waterfall route”.

She further mentioned that her daughter Honor spotted a snake on their way.

She continued, “Honor sobbed after seeing a snake and I almost fainted after looking down a few cliffs (#scaredofheights) but we made it!! I never felt more like a city girl in my entire life -hence my dramatisation And sweet Cash in this video makes my heart swell - our guide Louis asked him to yodel and it was everything, he was such a good sport”.

She also spoke about her golfing experience, and shared that she played the sport at one of the most beautiful spots she has ever been to.

“Our #golf morning was insanely gorgeous We went to Golfclub Wilder Kaiser in Ellmau which is one of the most beautiful spots I’ve ever played the views and course was bananas. Thank you to Maria and the @stanglwirt team for helping us plan the best, most memorable days”, she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor