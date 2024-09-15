Jessica Alba is making sure Los Angeles Olympics 2028 are a huge hit

Los Angeles, Sep 15 The Paris Olympics may have been a bit of a downer but actress Jessica Alba, is making sure that the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics turn out to be a huge success.

The actress recently took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures from her board meeting organised to discuss the preparations underway.

She also penned a long note in the caption, and shared that it has been an honour for her to share the space with so many “legends”.

She wrote, “Such a great afternoon with so many legends! Thank you to @cnbc and @boardroom for inviting us to chat about what’s been going on behind the scenes to prepare for the LA 2028 Olympics After our first board meeting back in 2018, I knew working with such an incredible team to dream up what these next Olympic games would look like would be nothing short of amazing”.

She further mentioned how the city is preparing to blend sports, music, entertainment, fashion and business for the upcoming edition of the Olympics.

“A huge thank you to the committee for including me - what an honour. And to serve on the board bringing the games back to my hometown is even better! #LA. Thinking about the culture and diversity of our city is truly what makes it so special. From sports, to music, to entertainment, to fashion, to business, to culinary and everything in between - I can’t wait to see how this city comes to life and makes the 2028 Olympic games one to remember. Let’s make some magic happen together! #LA28 #Olympics #LetsGo”, she added.

The 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles will be held from July 14 to July 30, 2028. Los Angeles will be the host city, with various events also scheduled to be held at other cities spread across the Greater Los Angeles area, plus two subsites in Oklahoma City.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor