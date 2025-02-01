Jessica Biel marks "another year of making memories" as Justin Timberlake turns 44

Washington [US], February 1 : Jessica Biel had a special message for her husband, Justin Timberlake, as he celebrated his 44th birthday on Friday, January 31.

'The Sinner' actress took to Instagram to share a series of throwback pictures featuring the couple and their family. One of the pictures showed Biel and Timberlake leaning against a red archway, gazing at each other.

Another featured Timberlake hugging Biel from behind. The post also included a picture of the singer smiling in front of the Eiffel Tower, their Halloween family costumes, and a sweet moment between Timberlake and their son, Silas.

Along with the pictures, Biel also wrote an adorable caption for her husband which read, "Another year to make memories that I keep sacred in my heart. Another year of joy and challenges being a parent with you. Another year together being curious and creative in the world. Another year growing and evolving and sometimes devolving, with you. Another year laughing about it all. Happy birthday my love."

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel)

Timberlake, who recently marked 12 years of marriage with Biel in October last year, celebrated their anniversary during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour at Montreal's Bell Centre. The Grammy-winning singer shared a recap video from the concert, showing how he celebrated the special day with thousands of fans.

"It's also a very special evening for me," he said at one point during the live show, as Biel stood up watching him by the side of the stage. "My wife is here tonight. And tonight is our 12-year anniversary."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor