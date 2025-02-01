Jessica Biel puts ‘three cardboard cutouts’ of herself to celebrate Justin Timberlake’s b’day

Mumbai, Feb 1 Justin Timberlake said that his actress-wife outdid herself by surprising him with three cardboard cutouts of herself to celebrate the singer-actor’s 44th birthday.

Timberlake took to Instagram, where he shared a video of his surprise entry at his home. The “Sexy Back” hitmaker is seen bursting into laughter as he sees his home filled with balloons and then goes to hug a cutout of his wife Jessica placed in the living area.

He then moves forward and sees another cutout of his wife and says “Thank you honey!” and kisses it.

Timberlake then goes to his bedroom and finds another cutout of Biel and is heard saying ‘party’, as he kicked all the balloons placed on the floor.

“Thank y’all for the BIRTHDAY LOVE! And @jessicalbiel… you outdid yourself. Not one but three cardboard cut outs,” Timberlake wrote as the caption.

Recently, Biel shared the "Joy and Challenges" of parenting with Timberlake, whom she married in 2012.

She celebrated her husband’s 44th birthday with a heartwarming post that also got candid on the ups and downs of parenting kids Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4, together, reports eonline.com.

“Another year to make memories that I keep sacred in my heart,” she wrote in the caption of her Jan. 31 Instagram post with pictures of their relationship through the years.

“Another year of joy and challenges being a parent with you. Another year together being curious and creative in the world.”

She continued, “Another year growing and evolving and sometimes devolving, with you. Another year laughing about it all. Happy birthday my love.”

In the carousel of pics of the couple, Jessica showcased some of those joyful moments of her husband being a dad. In one picture, the couple and their son Silas dressed as Lego versions of comic book characters. In another, he appeared to be backstage while hugging his eldest, who sported a jacket from his ongoing Forget Tomorrow concert tour.

