Jessica Gunning wins her first Golden Globe for 'Baby Reindeer'

Los Angeles (California) [US], January 6 : The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards marked a night of glamour and excitement as Hollywood's brightest stars gathered at the Beverly Hilton to celebrate the best in film and television.

Among the night's standout winners was Jessica Gunning, who bagged her first Golden Globe for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role for her powerful performance in the Netflix series 'Baby Reindeer'.

Jessica Gunning, known for her captivating role as Martha, a stalker in 'Baby Reindeer', emerged victorious in this highly competitive category.

Gunning faced stiff competition from a talented group of nominees, including Liza Colon-Zayas (The Bear), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Dakota Fanning (Ripley), Allison Janney (The Diplomat), and Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country).

The actress, who is making a major splash in Hollywood, graced the red carpet in a dramatic blue velvet gown that captured the essence of elegance.

The gown featured striking ruffle detailing, and she completed the look with dazzling diamond earrings, opting out of a necklace for a more refined appearance.

'Baby Reindeer', a Netflix series based on Richard Gadd's stage play and his real-life experiences, has garnered significant critical acclaim since its debut.

The series also earned multiple Golden Globe nominations, including Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for Gunning, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series for Richard Gadd, and Best Television Limited Series or Anthology Series.

Earlier this year, Gunning's work in 'Baby Reindeer' was also recognized at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, where she received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

The Golden Globes' red carpet was filled with excitement as stars arrived in style for the glitzy affair.

The 2025 ceremony, which is streaming live on CBS and Paramount+, is also available for audiences in India through Lionsgate Play.

