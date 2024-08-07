Jessica Simpson clears claims of her drinking alcohol again

Los Angeles, Aug 7 Actress-singer Jessica Simpson has addressed the claim of her drinking alcohol again. Recently, she posted a photo celebrating her son Ace’s 11th birthday when she received an unrelated comment from a follower who said “stop drinking.”

Jessica quickly shut down the critic and assured her fans that she is still sober, reports People magazine.

“I haven’t wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I’ve made for myself and for my family,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way (sic).”

As per People, following her response, the Instagram user immediately backtracked and apologised for the assumption. Simpson has been sober for nearly seven years. Back in 2021, the singer celebrated her progress while sharing a candid photo of herself from her first day without alcohol on Instagram, detailing how she felt at the beginning of her sobriety journey.

"This person in the early morning of November 1, 2017, is an unrecognisable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore,” she wrote. “I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity.”

"Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly, I was exhausted. I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honour. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward -- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world,” she added.

