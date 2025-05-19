Jessica Truong, Jack McEvoy to headline 'The Last Mermaid'

Los Angeles [US], May 19 : Actors Jessica Truong and Jack McEvoy will be seen headlining 'The Last Mermaid', a romantic drama with sci-fi beats from British director Coz Greenop.

The film's shoot was recently finished in Vietnam, and The Last Heist director Greenop is in Cannes this week selling international rights to the indie pic, as per Deadline.

Greenop, who also directed Dark Beacon and House Red, produces alongside Christina de la Sala (Tomorrow) and Donny Chen (Cookster: The Darkest Days). Mont Fort Films produces in association with Greenop's Green 13 Films.

The pic was shot entirely in Vietnam with "substantial" support from the Vietnamese Film Commission, according to the producers.

Based on Greenop's script, the romantic drama tells the story of Aron (McEvoy), a young grieving writer traveling around Vietnam, who sparks up a romance with a woman (Truong) harboring a dark and primordial secret.

"Shooting this film in Vietnam was simultaneously the most breathtakingly beautiful experience and the most physically taxing project I've ever completed," said Greenop. "Working with two actors like Jack and Jessica was a sheer pleasure."

Greenop's London crime drama The Last Heist won him Best Director at the Marbella International Film Festival.

