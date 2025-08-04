Jessie James Decker to make acting debut with 'The Christmas Ring'

Washington DC [US], August 4 : Singer Jessie James Decker is all set to make acting debut with the forthcoming feature Karen Kingsbury's 'The Christmas Ring', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kelsey Grammer, Benjamin Hollingsworth and Jana Kramer also star in the holiday film that adapts author Karen Kingsbury's new book.

Decker, a country singer will make her acting debut with the film that is set for theatrical release November 6 from Fathom Entertainment.

Debbie Winans is also joining the cast including Kelsey Grammer, Benjamin Hollingsworth and Jana Kramer in director Tyler Russell's holiday movie adapting Kingbury's new book, The Christmas Ring, that hits shelves October 21, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Karen Kingsbury's The Christmas Ring centers on "Vanessa (Kramer), a military widow who falls for a charming antiques dealer (Hollingsworth) while trying to track down the titular accessory that is a prized heirloom for her family. However, the antique dealer's dad (Grammer) makes a discovery that could have major ramifications," as per the outlet.

Decker is set to play the military widow's best friend, Leigh, in the film that is currently shooting.

"The minute I read for the role of 'Leigh,' I knew this character was perfect for me," said Decker, adding, "'Leigh' and I have so much in common. I related to her immediately. She's a supportive, loving, enthusiastic, speak-your-mind kind of girl. She genuinely wants her best friend, Vanessa, to find happiness and love again. I really connected to that because I feel the same way. When the people I love are happy, that's when I feel the most joy. We all deserve love and a happy ending. I also felt deeply connected to the military storyline. As a military brat myself, I understand the lifestyle and the sacrifices that come with it. And of course, Christmas is my favorite time of year."

Kingsbury added, "This film is inspired by the unforgettable Christmas movies from decades ago. Movies like While You Were Sleeping, You've Got Mail, Serendipity and Miracle on 34th Street. I love those movies. Our family watches these old Christmas films every year. I wanted to make a movie like that."

Kingsbury is an author with more than 25 million copies of her books in print. Russell previously helmed Someone Like You, last year's adaptation of a Kingsbury novel of the same name.

Decker released her second studio album, Southern Girl City Lights, in 2017 and has additionally put out two Christmas albums, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor